Rockstar Games has a knack for creating titles that a majority of people (even non-gamers) can enjoy. While the company is best known for Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption is up there too. Its most recent addition to the series, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been available on PS4 and Xbox One for about a year now, with a PC release being officially announced earlier today. It will even be a launch title on Google Stadia.

Read Dead Redemption 2 heads to PC

Despite having a large fan base, the first Red Dead Redemption never made its way onto PC. The same is also true for the preceding Red Dead Revolver. This makes Red Dead Redemption 2 the first to ever make an official appearance on PC.

Rockstar Games isn’t holding back either, with the full game experience being made available on day one. This includes Read Dead Online and all of the updates it received throughout the last year. These have been anything but lackluster, with updates allowing users to pursue specialist roles which unlock a plethora of unique and exciting rewards.

For those wondering if Read Dead Redemption 2 for PC will feature better graphics, the answer is yes. It’s unclear just how much better it will look with Rockstar Games describing the differences as ‘a range of graphical and technical enhancements.’

Availability

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will officially debut on November 5, 2019. Those looking to place an immediate pre-order can do so starting on October 9, with availability limited to the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-orders from alternative merchants and platforms like the Epic Games Store and GameStop will open up on October 23. Committed Steam users will unfortunately have to wait to play and order until an undisclosed date in December.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I am not much of a PC gamer, I can certainly understand its appeal. Not only do games tend to look better thanks to frequent hardware updates, titles can often be purchased for less than console counterparts. Top that off with support for all sorts of genres that aren’t well-suited for traditional controllers and you’ve got a well-rounded gaming platform.

Bearing all the benefits in mind, one major drawback is that some titles never make it onto PC. For this reason, I am delighted to see Red Dead Redemption 2 get an official PC launch. And since it will be released with all of the latest improvements, PC gamers won’t miss a beat.

