HomeKit, Alexa, + Assistant commands headline Honeywell’s T5+: $82 (Reg. $135)

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $81.95 shipped. This is down from its $135 going rate at Home Depot, $120 sale price at Best Buy, beats our last mention by $15, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Headlining the T5+’s features are Apple HomeKit support, alongside Alexa and Assistant compatibility. This means that you can add smarts to your A/C and heating system with the ability to use any voice assistant. I love having a smart thermostat, as using Siri to turn the temp up or down is always a breeze. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch smarts entirely to save some cash. The Honeywell 1-Week Programmable Thermostat is just $22 Prime shipped on Amazon. While you can’t use Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control this thermostat, it does feature a 1-week programmable function. At nearly 75% below today’s lead deal, this is a great option if you just need a week’s worth of programming at a time.

Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat features:

The T5+ Smart Thermostat helps you achieve greater comfort and efficiency in your home. It’s easy to install even without a C-Wire, and features a simple, user-friendly interface. The ENERGY STAR certified T5+ Smart Thermostat can be programmed with a schedule or allowed to adapt to your busy life on the fly. Control and monitor usage from anywhere simply by using your smartphone or tablet, integrate it completely with your smart home, and enroll in utility rebate programs so you can earn rewards for helping save energy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!