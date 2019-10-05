Wear OS + Google Pay enhance Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch: $206.50 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $206.50 shipped. That’s about $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is within $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This smartwatch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, making it a solid option for Android users. It even supports iOS, allowing users to switch mobile platforms at any time. A small 40mm case ensure that it will look great on most wrist sizes. Support for all Skagen 20mm bands allow owners to try a variety of options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Dive into our review to learn more.

Ditch familiar branding for TicWatch E to cut cost by nearly half. At $112, this option also sports Wear OS, providing a similar experience to what’s found in the featured deal. In our review we dubbed it as the ‘best bang for your buck Android Wear smartwatch’.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

Case size: 40mm; Band size: 20mm

