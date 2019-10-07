DJI’s 4K60 Osmo Action Camera hits new low of $246.50 (Reg. $319)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera for $246.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $72 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. In our our first impressions of DJI’s recently released action camera, we quickly called out its dual-display design. By adding this feature, DJI has made it easy for users to see what’s being captured from any angle. Footage is crisp and silky smooth thanks to its 4K60 recording capabilities. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Use less than half of today’s savings to stock up on storage with SanDisk’s 200GB microSD Card. For a mere $30 you will be able to store quite a bit of video. Class 10 speeds enable 100MB/s transfers capable of capturing UHD video. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 22,000 Amazon shoppers.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

RockSteady Digital Video Stabilization

Time-Lapse, Hyperlapse, Slow-Motion Mode

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Touchscreen Displays on Front and Back

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

