Halloween is just a little over three weeks away and Target’s costumes are here so you can gear up the whole family. Whether you’re looking for an action figure, a funny costume or a gender neutral option, Target has a great selection for you. The retailer even has costume options for your pets. Best of all, prices start at just $5. Head below and make sure you’re ready for this spooky holiday with our favorites from Target below.

Kids Costumes

For your little ones, the Baby Plush Elephant Halloween costume is just adorable. It’s gender neutral, which means anyone can wear it and it’s priced at just $20. This elephant costume set includes gray and white striped leggings and a plush hooded pullover, which is completed with wide ears, a trunk and tusks. You can find it in sizes 0-18 months.

Another adorable option for your child is the Baby Lil Lion Halloween costume. This is also a gender neutral option and is priced at just $25. This costume is a one-piece set that comes with a full mane, and attached to one paw is a mouse.

However if you have a toddler, the Incredibles line up at Target is great. They have option for girls, boys and even babies. This collection will standout with its bright red appearance and stretch material, so that your little ones stay comfortable. Prices in this line range from $20 to $40.

Adult Costumes

Harry Pottery fans will love the Four House Logo Halloween costume that suits both men or women. The costume features a velvet robe, that’s lined and has a leather closure. This robe is priced at $25 and all you need to finish the look is a white button down shirt and striped tie. However, you can also purchase the entire Harry Potter Gryffindor Halloween costume for $48.

Pet Costumes

Finally, be sure to dress up your pet for the spooky occasion too. One of our favorite options from Target is the Pirate Dog and Cat costume. It features a one-piece pet shirt that looks like a white shirt with black vest, red and black striped pants, and a purple belt holding a fabric sword. Each costume also has a hat with faux hair for a fun look. This costume is available in sizes extra small to large and is priced at just $10.

Which one of Target’s Halloween costumes were your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Star Wars x Le Cureuset collection in our guide here.

