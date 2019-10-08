Ryobi 18V 6-tool Combo Kit $279 (Reg. $349): Drill, driver, saws, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $279 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349. We’ve previously seen it at this price once before and at $289 various times. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool, two batteries, and a wall charger. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 100 Home Depot customers.

Looking for a lower-cost buy to remedy your DIY needs? Amazon has this Bosch drill kit with wall charger and battery for $99. Of course, this bundle won’t get your ready for as many tasks around the house, but it’s still a solid buy at an affordable price. Includes a carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 700 Amazon reviewers.

Whichever way you choose to spend your money, be sure to pick up IRWIN’s 31-piece drill bit set at $8.50. This is an easy buy at today’s deal price that likely isn’t going to stick around for long. Jump over to this page for more details.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and 18-Volt Charger. This RYOBI 18-Volt Combo Kit includes ONE+ tools like the 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer, Impact Driver, Drill, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, and Worklight. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 2.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime. Best of all, it is a part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 6-Tool Combo Kit also includes two 2.0 Ah Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, and operator’s manuals.

