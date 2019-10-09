iPhone 7 is FREE at Verizon when opening a new line, no trade-in required

One of Verizon’s best offers of the year is now available once again. With kids and grandparents in mind, you can pick up an iPhone 7 32GB for FREE when you open a new line. iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is $5 per month as well. This is a match of our previous mention. You’d typically expect to pay $15 or more per month here. A 24-month commitment is required. Free shipping is available for all and if you sign-up online the activation fee will be discounted or waived. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while.

Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. Also available in a Plus-size for the larger screen as well. You’ll be able to protect your device without adding too much bulk along the way. Plus, you can show off that beautiful black casing.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!