Lands’ End gears up for cold weather with 40% off outerwear, flannels, more

Lands End offers 40% off full-priced styles and free delivery on all orders. Just use promo code FREE40 and pin 4040 at checkout. Update your outerwear with the Classic Squall Jacket for men that’s on sale for $60. To compare, it was originally priced at $100. This jacket is a Lands’ End best-seller and a timeless option for this fall. It’s available in an array of color options and it has reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. With over 440 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.4/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or see the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hooded 800 Down Jacket $120 (Orig. $200)
- Sherpa Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket $48 (Orig. $80)
- Quilted Reversible Bedford Rib Quarter Zip $48 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Squall Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- Barn Coat $90 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 3-in-1 Long Squall Coat $167 (Orig. $279)
- Winter Long Down Coat $119 (Orig. $199)
- Sweater Fleece Tunic Pullover Top $30 (Orig. $50)
- Cotton Long Sleeve Open Cardigan Sweater $36 (Orig. $60)
- Softest Fleece Jacket $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!