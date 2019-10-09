Lands’ End gears up for cold weather with 40% off outerwear, flannels, more

Lands End offers 40% off full-priced styles and free delivery on all orders. Just use promo code FREE40 and pin 4040 at checkout. Update your outerwear with the Classic Squall Jacket for men that’s on sale for $60. To compare, it was originally priced at $100. This jacket is a Lands’ End best-seller and a timeless option for this fall. It’s available in an array of color options and it has reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. With over 440 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.4/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or see the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!