Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and more up to 70% off during Macy’s Columbus Day Sale

Macy’s Columbus Day Sale offers 20% to 50% off sitewide and an extra up to 20% off with promo code SAVE at checkout. During the sale you will find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Free People and much more. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, one of the most notable deals from this promotion is the Calvin Klein Regular Fit Bomber Jacket. Its lightweight material is a great option to be layered and it’s perfect for the transitioning weather. This jacket is currently on sale for $47 and originally was priced at $98. Best of all, this style features an all black appearance that will pair well with activewear or casual attire. Below the jump you can find even more deals from Macy’s Columbus Day Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!