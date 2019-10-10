Get up to 35% off official SEGA gear: T-shirts, merchandise, more

SEGA Shop is now offering 15% off sitewide. That includes all of the apparel and merchandise found on the site including the Halloween Sale section. Simply use code MANIA15 at checkout to redeem the special prices. You’ll find a plethora of SEGA-themed shirts and more showcasing all of its most iconic brands and IP including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Puyo Puyo, Yakuza gear and much more. Head below for more details and over to our Fashion Guide for even more clothing deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we mentioned above, today’s promo code will knock 15% off everything you see on the SEGA Shop site. But the deals get even deeper when you combine it with already marked down items in the Halloween Sale section. While the selection isn’t quite as thorough as the rest of the options on the shop, it is certainly worth taking a look considering some gear is already marked down as much as 20%. Combined with the promo code, you’re looking at up to 35% off.

One example would be the Sonic Love Team Black T-Shirt which starts at $25 and will drop down to $21.21 using the above promo code. While not the deepest discount, it is rare to see any kind of price drop on the official SEGA Shop. Shipping is free in orders of $100 or more.

Not in to the gaming gear that much? Don’t worry, our Fashion Guide is filled with deals on loads of brands from Under Armour and L.L. Bean to H&M, Saucony and New Balance, just to name a few.

Sonic Love Team Black T-Shirt

Show your undying love for Sonic the Hedgehog and his crew with this Team Sonic Black T-Shirt. This short sleeve black t-shirt features some of your favorite Sonic the Hedgehog characters, and is available in adult sizes Small to 2XL. Made with 100% cotton.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!