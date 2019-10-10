Score a onesie animal Halloween costume from $15 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

- Oct. 10th 2019 8:44 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Silver Lilly via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its one-piece Halloween costumes. As always shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it’s hard to go wrong in today’s Amazon Halloween custom sale, the Silver Lilly Unisex Plush One Piece Panda Animal Costume is now on sale for $23.99. Regularly up to $35 but selling for closer to $30 lately, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Available in multiple sizes, this animal onesie is made of a “soft, plushy“ material and features a large button-up opening. They are also loose-fitting enough to wear over your other clothes in case it gets a bit brisk on Halloween night. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If pandas aren’t your thing, there’s a whole lot more animals in today’s sale than that. Unicorns, walruses, kangaroos, giraffes, piggies and many more are all on sale in onesie form today. If the $24 Panda option is a bit much for a one-night costume, consider this Plush One Piece Cosplay Lion Animal Costume at $14.99 Prime shipped.

And remember, Target is now offering a series of Halloween costumes from just $5. You can browse through all of those options right here and be sure to hit up the Amazon Halloween Store

Silver Lilly Plush Onesie Panda Animal Costume:

The adorable and eye-catching animal onesie designs all feature a hood with eyes, teeth, and nose for full effect. Matching tails and chest designs help complete your ultimate cosplay look! Match with a pair of animal slippers (not included) for your next pajama party. A special blend of comfort and fun, these plush materials are soft to the touch.

