Save over $100 on Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 315, now $175 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $174.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $280, has gone for around $275 at Amazon lately, and is now at a match for its all-time low there. Sporting a battery that is rated to last for 10 hours on a single charge, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go work. The 15.6-inch HD screen is great for writing, and the USB-C port gives you plenty of options when it comes to I/O. Plus, there are two USB 3.0 ports on this Chromebook, giving you the ability to easily backup files to an external hard drive or flash drive. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
For $30, everyone should have this 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It offers Ethernet, SD, HDMI, and power passthrough. This will greatly expand your I/O capability and bring SD back to your Chromebook, allowing you to easily browse photos from a camera.
Acer Chromebook 315 features:
- Chromebook runs on chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required)
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides
- Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more
- Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically
- CB315-2H-25TX comes with AMD A-series dual-core processor a4-9120c (up to 2. 4GHz), 15. 6″ Comfy view HD (1366 x 768) widescreen LED-backlit Display, 4GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 32GB emcee, Google Chrome and up to 10-hour battery life
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!