Save over $100 on Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 315, now $175 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $174.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $280, has gone for around $275 at Amazon lately, and is now at a match for its all-time low there. Sporting a battery that is rated to last for 10 hours on a single charge, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go work. The 15.6-inch HD screen is great for writing, and the USB-C port gives you plenty of options when it comes to I/O. Plus, there are two USB 3.0 ports on this Chromebook, giving you the ability to easily backup files to an external hard drive or flash drive. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For $30, everyone should have this 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It offers Ethernet, SD, HDMI, and power passthrough. This will greatly expand your I/O capability and bring SD back to your Chromebook, allowing you to easily browse photos from a camera.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

Chromebook runs on chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required)

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically

CB315-2H-25TX comes with AMD A-series dual-core processor a4-9120c (up to 2. 4GHz), 15. 6″ Comfy view HD (1366 x 768) widescreen LED-backlit Display, 4GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 32GB emcee, Google Chrome and up to 10-hour battery life

