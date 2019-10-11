Chefman’s Volcano Waffle Maker at one of its best prices: $20 (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $50 at Best Buy, this model has more recently started to drop in price and is now $35 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and among the best we have tracked. The volcano-style design allows for “clean and simple” batter pouring as well as even distribution on the cooking plates. You’re also looking at a touch screen display with 4 “crunch factor” settings: fluffy, classic, crispy, or extra crispy. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $20, there aren’t very many notable waffle makers out there for less. Providing the volcano-style design doesn’t do anything for you, there is this Oster Belgian Waffle Maker for slightly under $18 Prime shipped. It has a stainless steel housing and carries solid reviews from thousands. But you will miss out on the easy-pour design and preset cooking functions of today’s featured deal. Or just go with the Dash Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker to spread the holiday cheer for just $10 Prime shipped.

As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals for around the house, kitchen backyard and more.

Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker:

Create delicious waffles with the CHEFMAN waffle maker. Pouring the batter is clean and simple with the included measuring cup and a patented spout that locks on top. The nonstick volcano-shaped plates in the CHEFMAN Volcano waffle maker evenly distribute the batter, ensuring perfect waffles and easy cleanup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!