Timberland’s Fall Sale cuts 25% off popular boots, clothing and more

Timberland’s Fall Sale offers 25% off clothing, accessories and select footwear. Discount is applied at checkout. All orders receive free 3-day shipping. Hiking boots are very popular for this fall and the men’s Euro Sprint are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $110, however during the sale you can find it for just $83. This style was designed to be comfortable with a cushioned insole and fashionable. These boots are available in seven color options and rated 4.8/5 stars with over 220 reviews from Timberland customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Norton Ledge Waterproof Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- Euro Sprint Hiker Boots $83 (Orig. $110)
- Ashwood Park Waterproof Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- Folk Gentleman Chukka Boots $60 (Orig. $110)
- Killington Chukka Sneakers $67 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sutherlin Bay Chelsea Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots $128 (Orig. $170)
- Dausette Fleece Fold-Down Boots $75 (Orig. $100)
- Piper Mountain Quilted Jacket $89 (Orig. $118)
- Silver Blossom Mid Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
