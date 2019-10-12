An 8-week digital subscription to The Washington Post keeps you informed at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 8 weeks of The Washington Post to new subscribers at $0.99. This is down from its $6 per month normal rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re trying to stay up on all things political as we head toward voting season next month here in the US, The Washington Post will keep you informed. Plus, this digital subscription gives you access to the magazine’s content anywhere you are. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Washington Post:

You’re supporting news that matters. Read Pulitzer Prize-winning content, essential investigative stories, and esteemed political and international coverage, plus groundbreaking augmented reality experiences, interactive articles, and galleries from our photographers around the world.

