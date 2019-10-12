Get a good night’s sleep on Sealy’s bed in a box mattresses from $174

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Sealy mattresses with prices starting at $174. Our top pick is the 10-inch Hybrid Bed in a Box Queen Memory Foam Mattress at $419.30, which is down from its $599 going rate. This marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve not slept on a memory foam mattress, it’s quite awesome. The support it provides is great while allowing you to leave the bed without waking your partner. Rated 4+ stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, this bed in a box doesn’t come with any sort of foundation. Use some of your savings to grab the Zinus Armita 9-inch High Profile Smart Box Spring at $114 shipped. You’ll still have over $60 left from your savings today, which is enough to grab this 20 pound weighted blanket for $55 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Sealy Bed in a Box features:

This 10-Inch premium hybrid mattress offers 4 layers of combined comfort for a firm feel

Individually fabric Encased Bolsa coils provide core support for any-position sleepers

High-density base layer of ultra support foam provides overall durability and structure

Mattress includes an extra soft, knit cover layer that is removable for your convenience.

Your purchase is protected by a 10 year limited With no movers needed

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!