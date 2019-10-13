Get whole-home mesh Wi-Fi for $120 w/ TP-Link’s Deco 802.11ac System (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $119.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s also worth noting that Amazon Prime credit card holders will get 15% cash back here. Usually selling for $150, it just dropped to $130. Today’s promotion notes only the third time we’ve seen it marked down this low and matches the best all-time discount. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1,167 Mb/s speeds, allowing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online PS4 games, backing up a computer, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 300 customers.

A great way to make use of today’s savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is my personal favorite option, with a five-pack of varying-length cords starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into the router.

TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco M3 3-pack uses a Deco M4R and 2 Deco M3W mesh range extenders to achieve seamless whole-home WiFi coverage up to 4,500 square feet. Deco M3 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!