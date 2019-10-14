Amazon Warehouse is 20% off: Sonos Play:5 w/ AirPlay 2 $362 (Orig. $499), more

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One stand out is the Sonos Play:5 Smart Speaker at $361.82 shipped in Used – Very Good condition. Note: The discount will reflect in your cart. This is down from its $499 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The Sonos Play:5 is great for upgrading your partying sound system as it offers room-filling audio. Plus, it easily meshes with Sonos’ whole-home setups to give you delay-free music everywhere you walk. Best of all, it features support for AirPlay 2, which makes adding this to your HomeKit-enabled smart house super simple. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy.

Nomad Base Station

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases.

Other Warehouse Deals:

Sonos Play:5 features:

Experience pure, vibrant sound with Play:5, tuned by renowned producer Giles Martin; Control it with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more

3 custom designed woofers deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo

Pair 2 Play:5s in the upright position and each speaker smartly adjusts to mono for incredibly detailed stereo separation; Place a single Play:5 horizontally and it plays stereo sound automatically

Use the line in to connect your turntable or a friend’s phone with the included 3.5 millimeter jack

Ethernet port: One 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port; Wire directly to your router to operate your Sonos if WiFi is unstable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!