Amazon Warehouse is 20% off: Sonos Play:5 w/ AirPlay 2 $362 (Orig. $499), more

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One stand out is the Sonos Play:5 Smart Speaker at $361.82 shipped in Used – Very Good condition. Note: The discount will reflect in your cart. This is down from its $499 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The Sonos Play:5 is great for upgrading your partying sound system as it offers room-filling audio. Plus, it easily meshes with Sonos’ whole-home setups to give you delay-free music everywhere you walk. Best of all, it features support for AirPlay 2, which makes adding this to your HomeKit-enabled smart house super simple. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy.
Nomad Base Station
Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases.
Other Warehouse Deals:
- iRobot Braava Jet M6: $330 (Orig. $500)
- Drobo 5N2 5-Bay NAS: $364.50 (Orig. $490)
- Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB: $435 (Orig. $649)
- Apple iPad Mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB $486 (Orig. $679)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): $743 (Orig. $999)
- Neato D6 Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum: $345 (Orig. $730)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB: $695.50 (Orig. $1,099)
- Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Cordless Lawn Mower: $342 (Orig. $500)
- Delonghi Magnifica Smart Espresso & Cappuccino Maker: $668.50 (Orig. $1,200)
- Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB: $821 (Orig. $1,349)
- …and much more…
Sonos Play:5 features:
- Experience pure, vibrant sound with Play:5, tuned by renowned producer Giles Martin; Control it with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more
- 3 custom designed woofers deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo
- Pair 2 Play:5s in the upright position and each speaker smartly adjusts to mono for incredibly detailed stereo separation; Place a single Play:5 horizontally and it plays stereo sound automatically
- Use the line in to connect your turntable or a friend’s phone with the included 3.5 millimeter jack
- Ethernet port: One 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port; Wire directly to your router to operate your Sonos if WiFi is unstable
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!