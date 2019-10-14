Keep your inbox tidy with Clean Email, starting at $10 (Orig. $96)

Even if you check your inbox every morning, you can easily become overwhelmed by incoming email. If you would like to restore some order, Clean Email can help. This app lets you filter, group, segment, and unsubscribe with a couple of clicks. Right now, a one-year subscription is just $9.99 (Orig. $95.88) at 9to5toys Specials.

Wading through emails individually is always a losing battle. To help save you time and stress, Clean Email uses powerful filters to bundle related messages together.

You can easily label, archive, move, and delete these bundles with a couple of clicks. In addition, you can ask Clean Email to apply the same rules to future messages. The app also helps you unsubscribe and block specific senders.

To ensure that nothing important gets brushed aside, you can define important emails. Clean Email has dedicated categories for this purpose, including “Friends and Family” and “Coworkers”.

Clean Email is available to access via any desktop browser, and there are apps to download on iOS and Android.

Order now for $29.99 to get your lifetime subscription, worth $958.80. You can get a one-year subscription for $9.99, saving $90.

