Morakniv’s #1 best-selling outdoor knife is down to $13 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 4.1-inch Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife with Sandvik Stainless Steel Blade at $13 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20 going rate, matches its all-time low, and is the best available. With the weather cooling down, it’s time to head back outdoors before winter fully hits. This knife is perfect for fishermen, hunters, or just those who want to pick up whittling. Plus, the Sandvik stainless steel blade is the perfect tool for all types of trades, thanks to its mixture of hardness with flexibility. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Use your savings to learn the fine art of whittling by picking up this Walnut Hollow 10 Piece Whittlers Carving Kit at just $4 Prime shipped. It includes ten individual blocks of wood of different measurements, giving you a variety of carving opportunities.

For those in the market for a multitool instead of a fixed blade knife, check out our roundup with prices starting from under $5 featuring Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

Morakniv Companion Outdoor Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance

Includes a color-matching plastic sheath with belt clip

