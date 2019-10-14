Ninja’s touchscreen blender makes the perfect smoothie: $70 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy and direct from Ninja, it usually sells for closer to $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. This model features an “intuitive, durable” touchscreen for selecting one of 4 timed preset programs. Its 1000-watt motor and 72-oz. Total Crushing pitcher can “transform ice and fresh ingredients into frozen treats.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
The NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender System is a great alternative to today’s featured deal. It sells for under $50, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 customers. Ideal for your daily smoothies, it includes 3 different on-the-go cup blender cups you only get in today’s featured deal and a simple to clean personal-sized setup. If you’re looking for more of a traditional form-factor, consider Oster’s 6-Cup Glass Jar 2-Speed Toggle Beehive Blender at just over $50 shipped.
For more, head over to our Home Goods Guide where you’ll find all sorts of notable offers for around the house.
Ninja Smart Screen Blender:
- 1000 watts of power to crush through tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit
- Intuitive Touchscreen– easy to clean, longer lasting, more intuitive compared to blenders with Mylar buttons
- 72 oz.. Total Crushing Pitcher – Blast through everything from ice to whole fruits in seconds for frozen drinks, ice cream, smoothies and more.
- Auto-iQ Technology – These 4 timed pre-set patterns of pulsing and pausing make recipe creation as easy as tapping a touchscreen
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!