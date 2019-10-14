Ninja’s touchscreen blender makes the perfect smoothie: $70 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy and direct from Ninja, it usually sells for closer to $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. This model features an “intuitive, durable” touchscreen for selecting one of 4 timed preset programs. Its 1000-watt motor and 72-oz. Total Crushing pitcher can “transform ice and fresh ingredients into frozen treats.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender System is a great alternative to today’s featured deal. It sells for under $50, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 customers. Ideal for your daily smoothies, it includes 3 different on-the-go cup blender cups you only get in today’s featured deal and a simple to clean personal-sized setup. If you’re looking for more of a traditional form-factor, consider Oster’s 6-Cup Glass Jar 2-Speed Toggle Beehive Blender at just over $50 shipped.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender:

1000 watts of power to crush through tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit

Intuitive Touchscreen– easy to clean, longer lasting, more intuitive compared to blenders with Mylar buttons

72 oz.. Total Crushing Pitcher – Blast through everything from ice to whole fruits in seconds for frozen drinks, ice cream, smoothies and more.

Auto-iQ Technology – These 4 timed pre-set patterns of pulsing and pausing make recipe creation as easy as tapping a touchscreen

