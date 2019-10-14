T-fal’s Ultimate Anodized Cookware Set + Dutch oven drops to $95 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the 14-piece T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set (E918SE) for $95.09 shipped when you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly $140 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this particular set on Amazon and is the lowest we can find. Similar hard anodized T-fal sets start at $135 on Walmart. This set contains 3 frying pans, a square griddle, 3 saucepans with lids, a Dutch oven and more. They feature a hard titanium reinforced and scratch-resistant non-stick interior, riveted silicone-covered handles and a limited lifetime guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Or you can save even more by opting for the AmazonBasics 15-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set for $49.99 shipped. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 870 customers. While you won’t get the hard anodized treatment or some of the more specialty pieces (Dutch oven, square griddle, etc.), you’re keeping significantly more money in your pocket. Don’t even need that much? Consider the 8-piece variant for $40 shipped.

T-fal Ultimate Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set:

15-piece nonstick cookware set includes 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2 quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-quart casserole pan with lid, and 5-piece utensil set with pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, serving spoon, and slotted serving spoon

