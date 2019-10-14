Cleaning has never been easier than VAVA’s robot vacuum: $136 (30% off)

VAVA-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $135.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 27VARV001 at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular rate of $200 and is a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Though this robotic vacuum doesn’t support any smartphone integrations, the included remote makes cleaning a breeze. Plus, with 1300Pa of suction, it’ll be hard to clog this vacuum. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Save cash by picking up a non-robotic vacuum cleaner. The Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is $30 shipped at Amazon. You’ll have to do your cleaning manually here, which might be a drag. But, you’ll save over $100, and that’s a huge bonus for budget-savvy shoppers.
Also, be sure to check out the one-day-only sale on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, which is down to $170 from its regular $250 going rate. This model sports Alexa and smartphone control, which makes cleaning even easier than hitting a button. There’s also Dyson’s eBay sale which takes 20% off various vacuums and other home accessories.
VAVA Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:
- Intelligent navigation system for 30% more efficient than regular bouncing model automatic vacuum cleaner robot on market.
- 40% more cleaning coverage than regular bouncing robot, cleans up to 95%-98% area.
- Less than 60 Decibels when using regular cleaning mode, finishing the “dirty” job without “known”.
- Left no trash on the floor, from small particles to large debris with 4 dynamic modes.
- The robotic vacuum cleaner protects itself from falling or crashing with infrared and drop sensors
