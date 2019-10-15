Fender’s SE Lunchbox Tin with guitar accessories drops to $10 (Reg. $23+)

Guitar Center is offering the Fender Special Edition Tin with Accessories for $9.99. Shipping will run you an extra $5 but you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid it completely. Regularly $23 at Guitar Center, this particular set goes for $30 via Amazon third-party sellers and is currently on sale for $14 at Musician’s Friend. Even with the shipping fee it is a notable deal. It includes 4-ounces of Fender guitar polish, a cloth, a package of picks and a string winder housed inside the Fender tin case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Fender Special Edition Tin set makes for a great small gift for the guitar players on your list. Buying each product in the case would cost you significantly more, so it might be worth it for yourself too. The tin is a handy place to store loose guitar accessories and the like. Although if it isn’t get you excited, just score some extra guitar picks on Amazon before you break the ones you already have.

And remember, it’s still Rocktober. Musician’s Friend is offering up to 25% off a wide selection of music production gear, instruments and loads of accessories. You’ll find all of that right here.

Fender Special Edition Tin with Accessories:

Celebrate the legacy of Fender’s iconic American Standard series—a handmade original—with this sturdy metal lunchbox. The front and rear faces demonstrate the care and craftsmanship that goes into each American Standard with an image of an American Standard Strat® being hand-sanded.

