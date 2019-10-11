Up to 25% off music gear/accessories from $10: Stands, instruments, more

Musician’s Gear is now offering up to 25% off a selection of music gear, instruments and accessories in its Rocktober sales event. Just about everything on the site ships free. One standout among the many price drops here is the Musician’s Gear Electric, Acoustic and Bass Guitar Stand for $9.74 shipped. The discounted price will hit once you add it to your cart. That’s 25% off the going $13 rate found at both Amazon and Guitar Center for the lowest current price we can find. This model includes a security strap so your precious instrument doesn’t slide out as well as non-slip rubber feet. Made of “durable steel tubing,” it features a soft rubber padding where it matters most so your guitar doesn’t get scratched in transit. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 users. More deals and details below.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Musician’s Gear Hanging Guitar Stand $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hercules Stand 5-Instrument Guitar Rack $67 (Reg. $80)
- Alesis Q49 USB/MIDI Keyboard Controller $75 (Reg. $110)
- Musician’s Gear Guitar Case Tweed $82.50 (Reg. $110)
- Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle $119 (Reg. $200)
- Fender Strat/Tele Electric Guitars $549 (Reg. $675+)
- Plus more accessories here…
- And even more guitars/gear right here…
As for the latest in music production news, IK Multimedia debuted new iPhone/iPad mics for streamers and YouTubers yesterday and here are the new Steinberg Mac/PC/iOS USB-C audio interfaces. Any Logic Pro X users out there? Here’s why you don’t want to upgrade to Catalina just yet.
Musician’s Gear Guitar Stand:
- Adjustable guitar stand fits electric, acoustic and bass guitars
- Lightweight and durable steel tubing with soft rubber padding
- Includes rubber security strap and non-slip rubber feet
- Wide, secure tripod base folds down for easy storage
- Not for use with vintage or nitrocellulose-finish guitars
