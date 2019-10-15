GAP’s Fall Flash Sale offers 40% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

GAP offers 40% off sitewide with code GAPFALL at checkout and 15% off your purchase with code WARMUP at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s ColdControl Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Vest is currently marked down to $32 and originally was priced at $60. This vest is perfect to wear now during transitioning weather or during the winter layered with sweaters, pullovers, and more. This vest is available in eight color options and it’s packable to easily take on trips with you. Rated 4.7/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

