Gourmia’s 6-Quart Smart Pot + 13 cooking functions at $50 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store has the Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker with Auto Release for $49.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 directly from Best Buy, this model sells for around $150 from Amazon third-party sellers at the moment, although we have seen it go for closer to $80. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. This model has significantly more features and an auto release function by comparison to the basic Gourmia 6-quart cooker, not to mention a nicer look. It packs 1,000 watts of power, a 6-quart capacity, LCD display and 13 preset cooking functions. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for further comparison, today’s offer is about $20 below Amazon’s price on the popular and quite comparable Instant Pot DUO60 Multi-Cooker. Having said that, when it comes to multi-cookers, there really aren’t very many reputable options out there for less. Even the mini 3-quart Instant Pot is listed at $60 right now. Your best bet for a more affordable “prepare and forget” cooking appliance would be a slow cooker. This Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-Quart is listed at under $25 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker:

Reduce wait times with this 6-quart Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its multifunction capabilities let you slow cook, saute, brown or steam dishes, and the 13 preset programs ensure delicious soups and sides are just a touch away. The 12-level safety system of this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.

