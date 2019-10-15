iOttie, a well known brand here at 9to5Toys, just announced its latest product: the Easy One Touch Wireless 2 smartphone mount. This is the first mount that can power Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphone with fast wireless charging. Normally, Google devices will only charge at 5W, but iOttie worked directly with Google to created the only certified Made for Google wireless charging car mount on the market. However, the Easy One Touch Wireless 2’s tricks don’t stop there, as it also supports 7.5W fast charging for iPhone, making it a jack of all trades.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is the first Made for Google wireless car charging mount

Google has only allowed a handful of manufacturers to make fast wireless chargers for its Pixel lineup of devices. While Pixel smartphones will wirelessly charge on any Qi-powered device, to experience 10W fast charging the pad had to be certified as part of the Made for Google program.

iOttie, a well-known car mount brand, is the first ever to get a fast wireless charging mount approved by Google. This means your brand-new Pixel 4 will charge at twice the speed on iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless 2 than any other wireless charging car mount on the market.

“The Easy One Touch Wireless 2 offers an exciting opportunity to support our customers’ needs in new ways,” said Eric Kang, Senior Director at iOttie. “We’ve partnered directly with Google to create the only certified Made For Google Wireless Charging Car Mount. This gives customers the quality of the #1 Best Selling Wireless Charging car mount in the United States, and a mount that is truly a universal device that can work with all Qi enabled smartphones in the market.

Pixel fast wireless charging isn’t the only trick here

iOttie didn’t just stop at making the Easy One Touch Wireless 2 capable of fast charging the Pixel. It even works with other devices (like Samsung) at 10W, and can power the iPhone at 7.5W, meaning that no matter what device is set on it, you’ll get the fastest wireless charging experience possible.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 pricing and availability

The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 will be available at Amazon for $49.95 and will begin shipping this Friday for the CD slot/air vent mount option, and a dashboard/windshield version will be available later in October.

9to5Toys’s take

I think it’s great to see Google expanding its certification process to cover more products. I love fast charging, and am very excited to see it finally available in a car mount, since that’s where people could benefit from this technology the most.

