Modernize the entry door with a Kwikset Obsidian Deadbolt: $108 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $108.29 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s around $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Focus Camera and is the lowest offer we have tracked in months. This sleek door lock is perfect for those looking to give an entry door some modern flair. It holds up to sixteen customizable entry codes and features a glass-like surface for a top-tier look. Reviews are mixed at Amazon, but Walmart shoppers have rated it 4.7/5 stars.

Cut cost in half when going with a more basic look. Kwikset Powerbolt is $52 and features real buttons instead of a touchscreen. This can be extremely convenient, but also forfeits the high-end appearance found in the featured deal.

ICYMI, yesterday we unraveled an Amazon low on Schlage’s Z-Wave Plus Deadbolt. For those interested in expanding a smart home, this offering is certainly worth a look.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface

Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys

User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!