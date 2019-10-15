For around $2.50 Prime shipped each, you can carry these two LED flashlights

hausbell (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 7W LED Flashlights for $5.20 Prime shipped. This is down from its $10 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, especially since it’s only $2.60 per flashlight. With 7W of LED output, these lights are rated for water resistance and to be shockproof. Plus, there are multiple light modes to entertain your kids and make sure you can be seen from miles away. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Save even more when opting for the EVEREADY LED Flashlight at $3 Prime shipped. While it won’t provide multiple LED modes, is only one flashlight, and isn’t designed for being in water or to be dropped, this is a great way to illuminate the path in front of you. Plus, it’s a great option for keeping lights around the house in case the power goes out.

Hausbell 7W LED Flashlight features:

You can easily find our flashlights in the darkness, that’s the magical function of the Luminous Ring of our flashlights

Hausbell flashlights with 3 adjustable light modes (bright, dim, flash) shine strong LED brightness, the brightness distance reaches up to 200 meters

Weather, water & shock resistant handheld flashlights are made of sturdy heavy solid metal, it’s 5 times sturdier and heavier than other flashlights in the market

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!