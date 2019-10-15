Rylo Action Camera shoots 5.8K 360-degree pics anywhere: $200 (Reg. $500)

- Oct. 15th 2019 5:41 pm ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Rylo 5.8K 360-degree Action Camera for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct, as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $500, Adorama currently has it listed for $400 and this beats our last mention by $50 marking a new all-time low. This camera packs 5.8K 360-degree recording capabilities, making it a must for when you hit the slopes this winter. Plus, it has “breakthrough stabilization and horizon leveling automatically built-in.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when opting for the GoPro Hero5 Black at $150 shipped. Though it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that Rylo offers, it still will give you quality, 4K videos in any weather. I personally have the Hero5 Black and love it.

For ways to expand your smartphone’s photography prowess, check out this $6.50 Prime shipped 2-in-1 lens kit. You’ll bag wide-angle and macro lenses, allowing you to capture a wider range of photos without having to buy any new gear.

Rylo Action Camera features:

  • 360 Video: Capture everything around you in 5.8K 360 video. Create a regular HD video by selecting a traditionally-framed view within the 360 footage, or share a fully immersive video in 5.8K 360.
  • Breakthrough Stabilization: With breakthrough stabilization and horizon leveling automatically built in, Rylo makes your videos look like they were shot on a professional stabilization rig.
  • FrontBack: Put yourself in the action with a picture-in-picture that shows your facial expression as you capture a moment.
  • Points: Control the camera’s perspective, after-the-fact, by tapping on specific points of interest in your video. Rylo magically produces a fluidly smooth video that connects each of your points.
  • Time-lapse: Create moving time-lapse videos by speeding up Rylo’ s stabilized video. Control how fast you want your video to play (up to 16x normal speed) and make professional-looking time-lapse.

