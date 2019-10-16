Cozy up next to the fireplace with a new Kindle or Paperwhite bundle from $100

Amazon is offering its Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $129.97 shipped. For comparison, the Kindle itself goes for $130, the leather case is $40, and the charger costs another $20, yielding you a total of $60 in savings here. Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite offers a waterproof design with a battery which can last a full week. Plus, the included case helps conserve battery life by turning the display off when closed. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more deals.

Nomad Base Station

Also available is the Kindle Essentials Bundle for $99.97 shipped. Saving $40 over buying the E-Reader, case, and charger separately, this is just $10 above the normal cost of the original Kindle. If you’re not in need of a waterproof design, better lighting, and higher-resolution display, the base Kindle is a great alternative.

Not interested in grabbing a Kindle today? Well, check out this awesome sale that ComiXology is currently running. You’ll find X-Men comics, DC Tales from the Multiverse, and more with prices starting at just $1.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!