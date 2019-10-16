Cozy up next to the fireplace with a new Kindle or Paperwhite bundle from $100

Amazon is offering its Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $129.97 shipped. For comparison, the Kindle itself goes for $130, the leather case is $40, and the charger costs another $20, yielding you a total of $60 in savings here. Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite offers a waterproof design with a battery which can last a full week. Plus, the included case helps conserve battery life by turning the display off when closed. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more deals.
Nomad Base Station
Also available is the Kindle Essentials Bundle for $99.97 shipped. Saving $40 over buying the E-Reader, case, and charger separately, this is just $10 above the normal cost of the original Kindle. If you’re not in need of a waterproof design, better lighting, and higher-resolution display, the base Kindle is a great alternative.
Not interested in grabbing a Kindle today? Well, check out this awesome sale that ComiXology is currently running. You’ll find X-Men comics, DC Tales from the Multiverse, and more with prices starting at just $1.
Kindle Paperwhite features:
- The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
- Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
- Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
- Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
- The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.
- Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.
