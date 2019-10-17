Polk Command Sound Bar has Alexa + multi-room music support: $239 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $239 shipped. That’s $61 off what Best Buy is charging and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Not only can this sound bar bring ‘legendary Polk’ audio to your home theater, an even more notable feature is that Alexa is built right in. Additionally, it works with multi-room music, allowing users to add it to Echo speaker groups for an even richer audio experience. A downward-firing subwoofer aims to make the floor vibrate, helping you feel the action. Inputs include 2x HDMI and optical audio. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

While Polk’s sound bar can easily be wall-mounted, not everyone likes to punch holes in the wall. Thankfully WALI’s Universal Mount is only $14 and allows you to attach a sound bar directly to the TV. It’s quite flexible too, letting owners mount either above or below the TV.

Whether you’re just getting started with Alexa or have been using Amazon’s assistant for a while now, there’s a whole lot to learn. Over the last year I’ve written several posts about my experiences with Alexa. Topics include tips, helpful accessories, and even how to make a lot of Alexa-compatible smart home gear work with the iOS Shortcuts app.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar features:

Upgraded TV sound: get legendary Polk sound with built in Dolby and DTS surround sound for an immersive home theater experience

Stream shows and music: fire TV compatible and built in support for Amazon music, Pandora, tune in, iHeartRadio and more music services As they become available

BUILT IN ALEXA VOICE SERVICES and MULTI ROOM MUSIC: Easily control the sound bar functionality, your smart home devices, stream music in multiple rooms with your voice “Just Ask”. Automated over the air support updates whenever new features and services are made available

