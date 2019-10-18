Joe’s New Balance Weekend Sale offers over 150 styles under $50

Start the weekend with Joe’s New Balance Select Sale that’s offering over 150 styles under $50. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit Running Shoe that’s on sale for $30. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $85. This style features a sock-like fit for support and a breathable material to add comfort. It also has a slip-on design to get you out of the door in a breeze. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport $35 (Orig. $80)
- 515 Casual Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam Crag Trail $50 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $30 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 $45 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Cush+ Distinct Running Shoes are also on sale for $30 and originally were priced at $90. Designed to be lightweight and cushioned for comfort, these shoes will be a go-to for your fall training. Plus, it also features a flexible design to mimic your natural stride.
Our top picks for women include:
- 574 Essentials Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- Cush+ District Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck $30 (Orig. $90)
- Fresh Foam Cruz SockFit $30 (Orig. $100)
- FuelCore Vizo Pro Run $39 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
