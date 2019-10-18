REI Outlet takes up to 30% off The North Face outerwear, Marmot, more

REI Outlet offers up to 30% off jackets for cooler weather. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The North Face Gordon Lyons Half-Zip Pullover for men is on sale for $69 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover is very versatile and will look great paired under vests, jackets, or worn over flannel shirts. It features three zippered pockets to store small essentials, such as your keys or wallet. It also has a fleece interior to promote warmth in cool weather. Score even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide, or find the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

