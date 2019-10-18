Switch eShop deals from $1: Shovel Knight, My Friend Pedro, Dead Cells, more

It has been a little bit longer than usual since we last saw a solid collection of price drops on the eShop. But that ends now. Down below you’ll find a fresh batch of discounted Nintendo Switch games as well as a series of Bandai Namco offers that are still live from last week’s sale. Today’s deals are headlined by Shovel Knight, My Friend Pedro, Dead Cells, Mortal Kombat 11, Bubsy, and more indie games to keep you busy ahead of the major holiday releases. You’ll find even more in today’s roundup and all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

This Week’s Best eShop Deals:

We still have the 2019 model Switch at the Amazon all-time low, Amazon’s Playstand for $6.50, a series of HORI Switch cases from $13 and its licensed Zelda Battle Pad for $19.50 (22% off). You’ll also find all of our Black Friday 2019 game deal predictions right here to prep yourself for the year’s biggest shopping event.

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment:

Take control of Specter Knight, servant to the Enchantress, in a quest to recruit a cadre of knights and create the Order of No Quarter. With his scythe and preternatural agility at the ready, he can glide across the ground, clamber up walls, and command an arsenal of curious weapons.

