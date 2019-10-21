Stock up on Orgain Organic Nutritional Shakes: 12-Pack for $15 (Reg. $26)

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Orgain Organic Iced Cafe Mocha Nutritional Shakes for $14.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Regularly over $26 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best we can find. Other flavors can go for as much $33. This bundle includes twelve 11-ounce nutrition shakes with 16 grams of protein, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 21 vitamins and minerals, 10 fruits/vegetables, and more each. They make for an ideal healthy snack or burst of energy on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While Orgain’s organic shakes are an excellent choice especially on sale, there are options out there for less. For example, this 4-pack of Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes are a great alternative at under $11 Prime shipped. They are also plant-based beverages but sit more on the meal replacement side of things as opposed to the supplemental nature of today’s lead deal.

While we are talking about health and nutrition, go score some fresh new adidas workout gear at 20% off. Or just scrap the usual fitness routines and grab Nintendo’s new Ring Fit Switch peripheral.

Orgain Iced Cafe Mocha Nutritional Shakes:

Includes 12 (11 Ounce) ready to drink Orgain Organic Nutrition Iced Cafe Mocha All In One Nutritional Shakes

16 grams of organic protein (from organic whey protein concentrate and organic grass fed milk protein concentrate), 2 grams of dietary fiber, 21 vitamins and minerals, 10 fruits and vegetables (includin grams acai, spinach, kale), 250 calories per serving

USDA organic, gluten free, vegetarian, kosher, non GMO, soy free, carrageenan free, free of antibiotics and hormones. No artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives

