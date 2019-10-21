PowerA’s Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller is down to $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube-Style Controller for Nintendo Switch in purple for $36.98 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at retailers such as Best Buy, today’s offer is just cents below our previous mention and marks a new all-time low on the purple variant. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller features a GameCube-style layout that is renowned for being a perfect option for titles like Smash Bros. and more. It features motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button, and up to 30 hours of playtime. Rated 4/5 stars from over 635 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Don’t mind ditching the wireless experience? Save even more and bring home PowerA’s Wired GameCube Controller for $22 at Amazon. That’s an extra $14 compared to the lead deal, though at the expense of having to be tethered to your Switch.

Also, be sure to check out PowerA’s latest Switch controllers, which will be particularly enticing for Pokémon fans. The brand’s upcoming Sword and Shield Switch controllers are due out when the new title launches next month. Or if you’re in the mood for something a little retro, the Internet Archives just added 2,500 MS-DOS games to its collection that you can play entirely for free.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller features:

Get more out of your Nintendo Switch with this GameCube controller. The octagonal gated sticks and large A button let you deliver more precise attacks, and the larger shoulder buttons and D-pad are compatible with all Nintendo Switch games. This wireless GameCube controller lets you play for up to 30 hours on two AA batteries.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!