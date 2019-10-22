Save 30% on Amazon’s best-selling garage door opener at a new low of $119

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain B503 Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Garage Door Opener for $119.02 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s for the same price. Usually selling for $169, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, $16 under the previous price drop, and marks a new all-time low. This garage door opener features a 1/2 HP “ultra-quiet” motor alongside 3,100-lumen LED lights to illuminate your entire garage. Also included here are 2 three-button remotes, safety sensors, and dual function wall control. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 170 customers.

Alternatively, consider upgrading your existing garage door with Chamberlain’s MyQ smart hub for $46 at Amazon. Adding this accessory into the mix will allow you to expand one’s smart home into the garage. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For more ways to give your home an overhaul, we’re also seeing plenty of other smart home deals today. Notably, you can save up to 25% on Philips Hue gear with prices starting at $20 or less. Or for a front door upgrade, consider Ring’s Peephole Cam, now $147 (save 25%).

Chamberlain Garage Door Opener feature:

The B503 is an ultra-quiet and strong steel-reinforced belt drive garage door opener that’s easy to install and operate. Perfect for attached garages, it’s precision engineered for years of reliability and quiet, smooth performance you can sleep through. Powered by Chamberlain’s Lift Power System, it delivers the highest lifting capacity compared to the ½ power class.

