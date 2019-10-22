L.L. Bean’s taking a rare 20% off sitewide with fall outerwear, boots, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean takes 20% off sitewide with promo code BIG20 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm in cool weather with the Sweater Fleece Pullover. This style is a great piece to be layered or worn on its own. It’s available in an array of color options and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 300 reviews. You can find this pullover on sale for $63 and originally it was priced at $79. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Soft Cotton Rugby Pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This style can be worn year-round with jeans, leggings or shorts alike. Best of all, it’s on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $45.

Our top picks for women include:

