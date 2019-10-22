L.L. Bean’s taking a rare 20% off sitewide with fall outerwear, boots, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean takes 20% off sitewide with promo code BIG20 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm in cool weather with the Sweater Fleece Pullover. This style is a great piece to be layered or worn on its own. It’s available in an array of color options and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 300 reviews. You can find this pullover on sale for $63 and originally it was priced at $79. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Unshrinkable Mini-Waffle Henley $40 (Orig. $50)
- Sweater Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $71 (Orig. $89)
- Sweater Fleece Pullover $63 (Orig. $79)
- Sweater Fleece Vest $56 (Orig. $70)
- Airlight Knit Pullover $47 (Orig. $59)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Soft Cotton Rugby Pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This style can be worn year-round with jeans, leggings or shorts alike. Best of all, it’s on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $45.
Our top picks for women include:
- Quilted Sweatshirt Pullover $55 (Orig. $69)
- Soft Cotton Rugby Pullover $34 (Orig. $45)
- Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket $48 (Orig. $60)
- Signature Mixed-Stitch Sweater $71 (Orig. $89)
- Mountain Pile Fleece Vest $71 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
