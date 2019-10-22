Sperry Flash Sale offers boat shoes, sneakers, loafers and more from $40

Sperry offers select styles of boat shoes, sneakers and loafers from $40. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Kennedy Penny Varsity Loafers are on sale for $91 and originally was priced at $130. These shoes are perfect to pair with jeans or khakis alike. You can find this style in three versatile color options and its cushioned insole promotes comfort throughout the day. It also features a rigid outsole to increase traction in case you run into rain or snow. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bahama II Varsity Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Twill Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Kennedy Penny Varsity Loafer $91 (Orig. $130)
- Original Daytona Boat Shoe $70 (Orig. $100)
- Gold Cup Victura LTT Sneaker $113 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Boat Barrel Tie Washable Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- Songfish Plaid Boat Shoe $63 (Orig. $90)
- Bay View Nubuck Driver $70 (Orig. $100)
- Audrey Boat Shoes $57 (Orig. $95)
- Seaport Levy Tassel Mule $63 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
