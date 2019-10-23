Don’t get stuck paying full price for PS Plus, grab a year for $39 right now

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering a 1-year PlayStation Plus Membership for $38.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and slightly below the most readily available PS Plus deals we’ve seen this year. As always, it doesn’t matter how many months are left on your current subscription, you can add the discounted year on top of that at any time. And you certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price because you left it until the last minute. PS Plus members are privy to a number of perks including deep deals on digital games via PSN, online multiplayer and access to the free game library each month. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

You still have time to claim the October PS Plus freebies too. This month’s offerings are particularly notable. After finally announcing The Last of Us II release date, Sony put the remastered original in the free PS Plus library with MLB The Show 2019. Speaking of which, just a couple days ago Sony adjusted the official release date for next year’s MLB The Show title alongside the new cover athlete and a new trailer.

Here’s a holiday-worthy deal on the DualShock 4 controllers and everything you need to know about PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

Sony PlayStation Plus Membership Subscription Card 1 Year In Stock. Order Now! One year membership to PlayStation Plus. Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

