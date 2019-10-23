The ultra-portable WORX Sidekick work table is just $31.50 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table (WX066) for $31.58 shipped. This is down from its over-$40 going rate at Amazon and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on any projects this fall or winter, you’ll need some extra space. The WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table can support up to 300 pounds, making it a great option to hold spare tools, extra wood, or use as a cutting surface. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

To just hold a spare piece of wood before it gets installed, check out the Astro Portable Work Stand at $26 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With a 500 pound capacity, this would also make a great work table if paired with a large piece of plywood or something similar.

No tool collection is ever complete for a DIYer. Be sure to swing by our must-have roundup to find out if there’s anything you’re missing.

WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table features:

Compact, lightweight and easy to set up – supports up to 300 lbs.

Metal leg stand won’t slip on hard surfaces or sink in soft ground

Detachable tabletop transforms into the carrying case for maximum portability

Tabletop folds in half for convenient, out-of-the-way storage

Includes four Clamp Dogs for securing materials and two Link Locks to connect multiple Sidekicks

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!