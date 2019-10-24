Best Buy’s latest sale discounts newest MacBook Air by $199, Chromebooks, more

For today only, Best Buy is discounting a selection of Macs, Chromebooks, HDTVs, and much more as part of its Early Access Give-Back sale. You’ll need to be a my Best Buy rewards member (free to sign up) in order to lock-in these offers and thanks to the new holiday shipping policy, delivery is free across the board. One standout is on Apple’s latest MacBook Air 128GB for $899.99. Or upgrade to the 256GB model for $1,099.99. In both cases, that’s good for a $199 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low. The latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. There’s also two Thunderbolt 3 ports and you’ll be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Head below for more top picks or shop the entire sale right here.
Other notable deals:
- Dell 11-inch Chromebook: $109 (Reg. $149)
- WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $130 (Reg. $180)
- HP 27-inch QHD Monitor: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Sharp 58-inch Roku 4K UHDTV: $370 (Reg. $500)
- and even more…
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:
- Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
- Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD Storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- Latest Apple-designed keyboard
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!