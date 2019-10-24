Dell’s USB-C Docking Station is powerful with 130W charging: $171 (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering the Dell 130W USB-C Docking Station (WD19) for $170.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $58 off the typical rate and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by about $45. This hub features three USB-A, one Gigabit Ethernet, two DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio, and a single USB-C port. The USB-C port is capable of charging at up to 130 watt speeds, fully powering every MacBook currently available. While this hub is made with Dell laptops in mind, it’s USB-C compatible bringing quite a bit of functionality to Apple’s latest MacBooks. Even though every port works with MacBooks, you will be limited to one extended display with support for two more when using them in mirrored mode. Dell’s USB-C laptops are able to fully-support three extended displays. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need a portable solution, consider HyperDrive’s USB-C Hub for $95 when clipping the on-page coupon. This offering plugs right into two USB-C ports found alongside MacBook Pro and Air. It yields a plethora of inputs including HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, USB-A, and more. Charging speeds do take a hit here, dropping to a max of 100 watts.

Reduce cost to $45 when picking up AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Having reviewed this hub a few months back, I walked away incredibly happy and it’s become my go-to for any non-USB-C ports. Read my take to find out how I put it to the test.

Dell USB-C Docking Station features:

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.1 (Gen 2), 1x USB-A 3.1 (Gen 1 with power Share), 2x USB-A 3.1 (Gen 1), 1x combo Audio/ headset, 1x audio out.

Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1. 4, 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C multifunction DisplayPort, 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45.

Power: power adapter 180 Watt AC 120/230 V (50/60Hz). docking interface: USB-C. Cable included: 1x SuperSpeed USB-C cable (3.3 ft.)

