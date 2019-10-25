Apple’s prev-gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB can be yours from $560 ($440 off)

Target is offering Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $599.99 shipped. Target’s REDCard members can save an additional 5%, bringing the total down to $569.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,000 original price, $700 listing at Best Buy (but sold out), and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, quad speakers, Apple Pencil support, and the Smart Connector for battery-free keyboard usage. Plus, with iPadOS 13 being recently released, this tablet has a new take on life offering a near-laptop experience.
With your savings, we’d highly recommend grabbing the Apple Pencil along with a tempered glass screen protector. It’ll add a little to your cart, but is well worth using just a bit of your savings on it.
For a better typing experience than Apple’s Smart Keyboard can offer, check out Brydge. It’s currently on sale, offering up its 10.5-inch keyboard for just $70.
Other iPad deals:
- 9.7-inch Wi-Fi 128GB: $299 (Orig. $429)
- 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB: $329 (Orig. $459)
- 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB: $429 (Orig. $559)
- Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB: $800 (Reg. $949)
Don’t forget about Target’s toy catalog which was just released. We also have details on the retailer’s upcoming Black Friday plans, along with some pre-Black Friday goodies like free shipping and early access deals.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:
- 10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
- A10X Fusion chip
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
- Four speaker Audio
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
