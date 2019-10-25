Apple’s prev-gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB can be yours from $560 ($440 off)

Target is offering Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $599.99 shipped. Target’s REDCard members can save an additional 5%, bringing the total down to $569.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,000 original price, $700 listing at Best Buy (but sold out), and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, quad speakers, Apple Pencil support, and the Smart Connector for battery-free keyboard usage. Plus, with iPadOS 13 being recently released, this tablet has a new take on life offering a near-laptop experience.

With your savings, we’d highly recommend grabbing the Apple Pencil along with a tempered glass screen protector. It’ll add a little to your cart, but is well worth using just a bit of your savings on it.

For a better typing experience than Apple’s Smart Keyboard can offer, check out Brydge. It’s currently on sale, offering up its 10.5-inch keyboard for just $70.

Other iPad deals:

Don’t forget about Target’s toy catalog which was just released. We also have details on the retailer’s upcoming Black Friday plans, along with some pre-Black Friday goodies like free shipping and early access deals.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

