Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB hits one of its best prices: $299 (Orig. $429)

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $299 shipped. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $130 off and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro. Ideal for kids or grandparents that do not require the latest generation devices. Plus with 128GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store videos and more.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

