Fire HD 10 is great for winter road trip movies at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

- Oct. 29th 2019 4:27 pm ET

Amazon is offering its certified refurbished previous-generation Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet for $99.99 shipped. This is down from its $150 original rate and is a match for our last new mention, and is the best available. The Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display and stereo speakers, making it the perfect on-the-go media device thanks to its 10-hour battery life. Plus, if the included 32GB of storage isn’t enough, Amazon lets you expand it with a microSD card which is super simple to install. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Now, keep in mind this is Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10. For the latest and greatest, which starts shipping tomorrow, be sure to swing by our announcement coverage. It features USB-C, 12-hours of battery, and “enhanced” dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support.

For those who just want a portable tablet for their kids to watch movies on, and would prefer not to spend $100, check out the Fire 7. Though it doesn’t have a HD display, the 7-inch size is perfect for smaller hands and it still can have its storage expanded. Best of all, it’s just $50.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

  • Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
  • Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly
  • Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask
  • Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

