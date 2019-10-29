Hautelook’s Frye Event takes up to 50% off boots, backpacks, wallets, more

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Frye Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles of boots, backpacks, belts, wallets, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Elevate any fall look with the Corey Lace-Up Boots that are currently discounted to $110 and originally were priced at $258. These boots are timeless to wear for years to come and they will look great with jeans, slacks, or khakis alike. This style is also available in three color options and have a rigid base to promote traction during fall weather. Best of all, the boots will age nicely with its polished leather design. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or by checking out our Fashion Guide today.

