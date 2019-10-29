Score Motorola’s unlocked Moto G6 Android Smartphone for $110 (Reg. $240)

Walmart offers the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $109.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $240 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked. Motorola’s smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and pairs a 5.7-inch screen with a 13MP camera, all-day battery life, and much more. You’ll also find expandable micro SD card storage, allowing you to bolster the phone with up to 128GB of extra storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 170 customers.

Even though the Moto G6 only touts 32GB of built-in storage, expandable microSD card storage allows you to store entire photo libraries and more. So a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 128GB SanDisk card for $24 at Amazon.

Also on sale today in the Android world is Mobvoi’s Ticwatch E Wear OS Smartwatch at $100 (Reg. $130).

Motorola Moto G6 features:

Up your mobile multimedia experience with this Motorola Moto G6 smartphone for Verizon Wireless. Its 5.7-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display and Dolby Audio speaker provide cinematic entertainment, and it has front and dual rear cameras for recording 1080p videos. The 3000 mAh battery of this 32GB Motorola Moto G6 smartphone lets you enjoy all-day use.

